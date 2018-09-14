University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities and colleges to observe Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) from September 15 to October 2 with pressing their students into the task of carrying activities related to cleanliness and sanitation. “As a precursor to the launch of the 150th birth year celebration of Mahatma Gandhi and in the run-up to the 4th anniversary of Swachha Bharat Mission, it has been decided to observe Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) from September 15 to October 2,” states a UGC letter addresses the vice chancellors.

SHS aims at accelerating the Jan Andolan for realizing the PM’s vision of a clean India, further reinforcing the belief that “Sanitation is everyone’s business”. “The launch of SHS may be organised on September 15, encouraging students to initiate Swachhata drives,” the UGC letter stats. The UGC asked VCs to lead a special segment of this campaign and direct all youth organisations including NSS of institutions to organise SHS campaign through voluntary swachhata activities on a pan-India basis.

Citing the UGC’s directives, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has asked students under its jurisdiction to observe Swachhata Hi Seva. “I request students to pick up brooms and sweep the streets to send a message of cleanliness. The students should also run awareness campaigns,” vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said.

Varsities told to report activities

The UGC has asked the universities to ensure that these activities are undertaken in their campuses and affiliated colleges. “A report with regard to the action taken including photographs of the events and the number of faculty and students participating in the activities may be uploaded on the university activity monitoring portal of the UGC,” the UGC said.