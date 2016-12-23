Indore: UBI organises symposium on digital banking

Indore: Union Bank of India (UBI) organised a symposium on digital banking at Indo-German Tool Room (IGTR) Indore on Thursday. The main aim was to inform the trainees about various digital banking products of UBI to encourage digital literacy at the IGTR under the MSME ministry. Director MSME Indore P Sharma was the chief guest. Chief manager IGTR Pramod Joshi and deputy manager Sumer Singh were also present. UBI channel manager Saurabh Pandey felicitated participants and also spoke on digital banking. “This is the need of the hour and we should all adapt to the changes in the banking system as it is efficient and effective,” said Sumer Singh.