Indore: Tying knot together with dream girl and nature
Indore: Aimed at spreading awareness among citizens about importance of nature, industrialist Bhanu Patel has decided to celebrate marriage of his son Darshan as ‘van mahostav,’ on February 25.
Patel family has decided not to take any gift from guests but to give them plants as a return gift which will be planted at the same time as a part of celebration at Pedmi village.
A target of planting 11,111 saplings has been set and the family will also take responsibility to maintain growth of the plants to turn it into a forest within next 10 years.
The functions will be organised on ‘zero wastage’ theme as no waste will be generated by any of the marriage programmes and no electricity would be used as all function would take place in day light.
For saving papers, Patel has decided to send hand written invitations on leafs as well. Patel will also attempt to create a world record for planting highest number of trees during marriage programme.
Industrialist Bhanu Patel has decided to celebrate marriage of his son as ‘van mahostav’. During the ceremony 11,111 saplings are expected to be planted and the family will pledge responsibility to maintain the plants to turn it into a forest within next 10 years
