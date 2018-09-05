Indore: Two minor brothers injured after being hit by passenger bus

Indore: Two minor brothers were critically injured after a passenger bus hit them on Dhar Road on Tuesday. They were on way to bring water cans on a bike when the accident was happened. The police are trying to know the person who gave them bike.

Chandan Nagar police station incharge Rahul Sharma said accident took place near Jawahar Tekri on Dhar Road at 10.30 am. Gautampura residents Rahul Chouhan, 15, with brother Kanhaiya,9, were on way on a bike when Dhar-Indore passenger bus hit them. They were critically injured and are undergoing treatment in MY hospital. The police traced their identity and informed their family members. After accident, the local residents caught the driver and informed the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they lost control and fell on the road when speeding bus hit them and dragged them for about 10 meters. The condition of Rahul is stated to be critical. Police said they are not in condition to give any statements. The statements of their family members are also being taken by the police. Sources claimed that injured boys work near Jawahar Tekhri. The owner of bike is also being searched by police to know his role in the case. He will also be booked if found guilty. Police to raise awareness in schools.

ASP west (traffic) PS Meena said a campaign will start soon in which a team of traffic police will make school children aware about traffic rules. School teachers will also be requested to talk to parents to make their children aware and prevent them from riding two-wheelers.

“We have a plan to launch a drive against minor bike riders. If the minors are found riding vehicles especially vehicles with gear, then action will be taken against bike owner,” Meena added. ARTO version “If minors were driving vehicles, then it is their parents’ fault. We had suspended licenses of parents in few cases and we will take action as per police recommendation.”, Says Archana Mishra, assistant regional transport officer.