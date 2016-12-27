Indore: Two killed as bikes collide

Indore: Two youths were killed on Monday when their motorcycles collided head-on.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Golfi Swimming Pool located on Manpur Road. The deceased youths were identified as Praveen Kamale, a resident of Mhow and Victor son of Edward.

The two youths were riding their motorcycles at high speed and collided head-on resulting in serious injuries to both of them.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to tehir injuries.

Rape case filed as victim gets pregnant

A Class IX student got pregnant as a result of rape. Police have registered a case of rape and arrested the accused and booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

According to the police, the girl, name withheld, complained of sickness and was taken to a hospital where doctors told the family after examination that she was pregnant.

After much cajoling, the minor girl blurted out the whole story.

Apparently, one Vinod, her neighbor, had been raping her a period of time and she did not tell anyone about it due to social stigma and family wrath.

After her story, the family members filed a formal complaint against accused Vinod.

Vinod, who hails from Rewa, is studying in Class XII n a city school and lives in a rented accommodation in Ganesh Nagar.

Fire breaks out in tyre godown

A major fire broke out in a tyre shop located at Rajmohalla late on Sunday night.

According to the fire brigade personnel, the fire broke out in Maa Shakti Tyre House at 11:30 pm. By the time fire fighters arrived the spot and doused the fire, material worth lakhs stored in the shop was gutted. The fire might have caused by a short circuit, the fire brigade officials added.

Thief nabbed

Police nabbed a thief who stole crown and other valuables from Mata Mandir located in Subhash Chowk some days ago.

The accused was identified as Vishal alias Kanaha Bheel of Gandhi Nagar. Vishal was nabbed when he was trying to palm off the stolen merchandise in Sarafa market.

The police also recovered the stolen material and seized a mobile phone from Vishal’s possession.