Indore: Two girls raped in separate incidents

Indore: Two girls were raped in separate incidents in the city. The first incident occurred in Banganga area where two men accosted a girl under threats to an abandoned factory where one of them raped while another stood guard. Incidentally the man standing as guard was none other than girl’s cousin. Police have registered case against the two accused.

According to the police, the 19-year-old girl accompanied by her family filed the complaint well after midnight alleging rape and a case was registered against Santosh Pawar (23), a resident of Bardarpur, Burhhanpur and Rahul (24), a resident of Kumedi Kankar. She told the police that the duo met her near her house and after chatting for a while took her to an abandoned packaging factory where Santosh raped her. After threatening her with dire consequences they left her near home and fled the scene. Rahul turned out to be girl’s cousin. The girl reported the matter to her family after which a formal complaint was filed with the police.

In another incident a man took a 14-year-old girl to Rajasthan and raped her there. After a week he brought her back to the city and left her on the road and fled the scene. Police have registered a case against the man and a search is on for him now.

According to the police, the girl residing in village Badi Kalmer had vanished some time ago and the family has been searching for her. On Sunday evening the girl returned home and narrated her ordeal after which the family took her to the police station to file a complaint. The girl told the police that a man identified as Jitendra also resident of village Badi Kalmer took her Rajasthan and confined her in a house and raped her several times. He brought her back to the city on Sunday and left her on the road between Badi Kalmer and Jambudi Hapsi. Hatod Police have booked Jitendra under various Sections of the POSCO Act and IPC and a launched a search for him.

Gang of thieves busted, five arrested

Police busted a gang of thieves, arrested five persons and recovered stolen dry fruits worth Rs 8 lakh from their possession.

According to CSP Prabha Chouha (Central Kotwali Police), the arrests were made by TI CBS Chadar and his team. She said that Sewani Traders, a firm in Siyaganj, had dispatched 32 bags of almonds and 250 kgs of cashews to an out of city trader. The material was loaded in a loading rickshaw owned and driven by Raju Yadav (39), a resident of Kabitkhedi. However, Raju did not deliver the material to the transporter and hijacked it with the help of his friends Raju Saroj resident of Bhagirathpura, Lalta Prasad (22), a resident of Harda; Deepak Jaiswal (21) and Nitin Khate (32) residents of Shivaji Nagar. The accused were nabbed when they were trying to get rid of the material and police recovered the booty from their possession. The accused are being questioned now for the whereabouts of the remaining material.

Elderly man’s body found on rly track

Lasudia Police recovered body of an elderly man from the railway tracks on Sunday. The man was identified as Chogalal (55) and was hit by a speeding train near Kelod Hala. Police have registered the case and are investigating to determine whether Chogalal committed suicide or died accidently.

Woman’s image tarnished by husband, father-in-law

Not satisfied with harassing a woman for dowry her husband and father-in-law resorted to tarnish her image on Whatsapp. According to Gautampura Police, a case was registered against Vinod Vishwakarma and his father Rajesh Vishwakakkrma under Sections 490A, 67 of the IT Act and 294 and 506 of the IPC following a complaint filed by the 19-year-old woman, a resident of Runji, Ujjain.

Ornaments worth thousands stolen

Thieves broke into a house located near Velocity Talkies and decamped with goods worth thousands. According to the police, a case was registered on complaint from Shivsingh Jatav. Jatav told the police that at the time of theft the family was out of station and discovered the theft when they returned to the city. The thieves had stolen gold and silver ornaments along with mangalsutra.

Youth found dead

A youth residing in Musakhedi was found dead on the terrace of his house on Sunday night. According to the police, the youth was identified as Ramu (26), a resident of Ramnagar. Ramu was brought to My Hospital by his brother-in-law where doctors declared him brought dead. Ramu was employed in a private company had talked to someone around 10 pm after which he was found unconscious. Body has been sent for autopsy to determine cause of death and the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.