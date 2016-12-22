Indore: Traffic rule violators a menace

Indore: Narrow roads and heavy traffic pressure at Shiv Vilas Palace Square, near Rajwada, makes it chaotic. It is one-way for one side but two ways on other sides, which create confusion for commuters.

Since the area is commercial, the problem is very acute with auto-rickshaws and loading vehicles share their part to the problem.

Traffic police had tried many ways to control traffic at this square but failed to taste success.

Moreover, roads leading from Gorakund, Juna Risala and Sarafa converge on the crossing and in the evening traffic pours in from all directions leading to massive jams.

Sonu Sharma, a businessman, said situation in the evening is quite worse and the cops deployed here are overwhelmed and unable to maintain the traffic. Violators who enter in one-way create major problem for traffic despite presence of traffic police.

GP Shukla, a commuter, said heavy vehicular traffic including private and commercial vehicles make driving through the area difficult. Haphazard parking of two-wheelers is also a reason of concern.

Shiv Purohit, a businessman, said that he finds it difficult to pass through the area in the evenings due to heavy traffic.

Another businessman Ambu Jain said commuters who use to drive on wrong side are the reason for all problems at this square. They enter the one-way road despite presence of police barricades.

Businessman Narendra Jain said that the crossing is one of the busiest ones and the traffic pressure is heavy throughout the day. The cops should challan those breaking rules and the corporation should improve parking facility nearby.