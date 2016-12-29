Indore: Traffic jam, irate commuters a common sight

Indore: Traffic chaos is very common at Malwa Mill square and commuters face difficulty while passing through this road in the absence of traffic signals.

The square has become accident prone but the officials concerned have turned a blind eye to the situation. Interestingly, a police post is also located at the square.

Local residents demand installation traffic signals at the square as it is witnessing several accidents. Vehicles get into each other’s way and jams are common occurrences posing problems for residents, traders and commuters alike.

Using the square in the evening when traffic flow at its peak is painful and vehicles get stuck in jams for hours.

Harinarayan Patidar, a resident, said that nobody follows traffic rules at this square as it has neither traffic signal nor cops. Traffic pressure is quite high as it is the main road for vehicles connecting eastern and western part of the city. Encroachment is the another problem here due to which road is getting narrower.

Abhijeet Billore, director of a private company, said that dispute over crossing the road among commuters is a common sight here as the road witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day.

Ajit Pathaniya, assistant professor, a working professional, said it is very difficult to cross this square and I always try to avoid going from here. People do not look here while crossing the square and absence of traffic signal compounds the problem further.

“Traffic police must deploy cops at the square or they must install traffic signals at the square to avoid accidents,” he added.