Indore: Traffic diversion for Rang Panchami

Indore: In view of Rang Panchami, traffic police have made arrangements for parking and movement of traffic in and around Rajwada for public convenience on Tuesday. Huge crowd is expected throng Rajwada area to witness the ‘Ger’ procession and take part in the colour revelries.

ASP (traffic) Pradeep Singh Chouhan said that entry of all types of vehicles towards Mriagnayani Square, Nandalpura, Yashvant Road, Ram-Laxman Bazaar, Narsinmha Bazaar, Malganj, Bada Ganpati, Jinsi, Govardhan Tailor, Imli Bazaar and Hamilton Road will be banned on the day.

However, two-wheelers and four-wheelers can pass through Mrighnayani Square, Nagar Nigam Square, Imli Bazaar, Jinsi, Subhash Marg to Wireless Square, Airport Road, Raj Mohalla and Gangwal bus stand.

Two and four-wheel drivers can also pass through Nandlalpura to Yashwant Chowk, Narsing Bazaar, Malganj, Raj Mohalla and Jawahar Marg. Entry of city buses and other loading and heavy vehicles will be completely prohibited in Jawahar Marg and Rajwada.

City buses will pass through Mriganayani Square, Nagar Nigama Chauraha, Imlia Bazaar, Subhash Marg, Jinsi, Bada Ganpati, Gangwal bus stand, Mhow Naka, Palasikar Square, and Tower Chauraha.

This traffic diversion will be implemented as per required time-schedule on the day of Rang Panchami.

Those, who want to visit Rajwada, can park their vehicles at Premsukh Talkies parking, Sanjay Setu parking, Riverside road parking and Shivaji Market government parking lot, Chouhan added.