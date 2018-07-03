Indore: Traffic cop suspended for misbehaving with woman

Indore: Misbehaving with a woman commuter proved dear to a traffic police constable on Monday as Deputy Inspector General of Police suspended him within hours of the incident. The incident generated public anger after video of constable yelling at the woman commuter during check drive went viral on social media.

In the video recorded by a passerby near LIG Square on Monday, constable Vijay Choubey was seen shouting at the woman commuter while moving close to her and staring at her. Meanwhile, traffic police inspector Gopal Suryavanshi who was standing near errant constable asked commuter to receive challan instead of stopping the cop from misbehaving.

The senior police officials were surprised when large number of people shared video with them. As a result, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra suspended the errant cop and directed the additional superintendent of police (traffic) to serve show cause notice to the inspector.

“Constable Vijay Choubey has been suspended on the basis of the video while we have served a show cause notice to inspector Gopal Suryavanshi,” ASP (traffic) Prashant Choubey said. He said that they are investigating the case and action would be taken against traffic inspector if found guilty. The video was shared multiple times and people mocked city police for misbehaving with girl.

Businessman Mahaveer Jain shared the video on his Facebook and commented, “Indore is number one in many things like cleanliness and police bullying.” Software engineer Swapnil Tiwari too shared the video, condemned police act and demanded action against constable and inspector.