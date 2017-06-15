Indore: Traders vent GST ire on Malaiya

Indore: Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya, who came down to the city to douse the anger of the traders cropping up due to GST, faced deep anguish and ire of traders here on Wednesday. In one voice they stated that the new tax regime was quite complex and this would ruin their business.

A day before bandh call of traders given by Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Malaiya tried to listen to the problems of traders in an open forum at Residency on Wednesday. Over 500 businessmen gathered there to express their problems to the minister. They unanimously decided the new indirect tax regime was quite complex and practically impossible to comply with fully. Filling of 39 returns in a year and three in a month was quite complex for a layman trader, they said. Similarly, GST rates suggested for different goods were also quite mismatching and unjustified. Ahilya Chamber president Ramesh Khandelwal, general secretary Sushil Sureka, Hans kumar Jain of Cloth Market Traders’ Association and Hukum Soni, president Sarafa Traders’ Association presented the view on complexity of GST in a strong manner before Malaiya. Jain said so far cloth was exempted from VAT since independence, but for the first time it had been put under GST, while cloth was a basic requirement of common man. This should be corrected. Prominent BJP leaders and MLAs also present in the meeting.

Will raise issues of traders in GST Council meeting, says minister

Talking to media FM Malaiya said, “We have received the views and problems of traders on implementation of GST through their memorandum and open dialogue. Now any change in the GST law and provisions can be done by GST Council only. Thus we would list their problem and raise it in the next meeting of GST Council scheduled on June 18. CM Chouhan may also join the meeting to present the view of traders in accepting GST.” Malaiya said he would personally raise these issues with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

‘Traders can submit facts on discrimination of rates’

Amid the meeting of traders with FM Malaiya, commercial tax department commissioner Raghvendra Singh invited traders and businessmen to logically and factually present their views on GST rate mismatch. He said after a comparative study of VAT on a particular item in MP and other neighbouring states, an analytical document could be submitted to his office in two-three days and well before meeting of GST council, so that complaints could be presented there in a logical manner.