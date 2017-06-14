Indore: Traders turn down CM’s request to call off strike

Indore: Burnt hand over inefficiently handling of farmers agitation in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday evening tried to pursue the traders of the city to call off their strike, scheduled on Thursday (June 15). However, the CM failed in his attempt, as the traders, who were protesting over ‘anti-trader’ provisions of Goods and Service Tax (GST), turned down his requests and decided to go on with the strike.

The CM Chouhan though promised to participate in the meeting of GST Council scheduled on June 18 by breaking the protocol, the traders refused to budge, but agreed to meeting finance minister Jayant Malaiya on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the city witnessed rapid developments on Tuesday following the strike call given by the anguished traders. Office bearers of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), an apex representative body of over 40 different business organisations of the city, remained busy in negotiating requests of strike withdrawal pouring in from several influential people in political circle.

However, the situation reached climax, when Chouhan himself called president of the commerce body, Ramesh Khandelwal following his state cabinet meeting in Bhopal. Highly placed sources said this correspondent that CM Chouhan urged Khandelwal to withdraw the strike, promising to consider their demands at highest priority. However, Khandelwal clarified the CM that the decision was taken at the general body meeting of the ACCI and only the apex body can take decision on the withdrawal. Thus, he can’t promise anything immediately.

Sources further informed that the CM even wanted to meet them personally in Indore, but could not do so, as he will be busy in a two-day visit to Mandsaur. CM however, informed Khandelwal that finance minister Jayant Malaiya, who was also with CM at the time of this telephonic conversation, was leaving for Indore and will hear all their complaints and demands at Residency on Wednesday between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm, it added.

Chouhan was also said to be assured Khandelwal that interest of the traders would not be promised at any cost, thus breaching the protocol and without invitation he will participate in the next meeting of GST Council, scheduled on June 18 in New Delhi, where he would present the demands and concern of the traders before the panel. He further promised the traders to visit the city and brief the decisions of the meeting to the traders.