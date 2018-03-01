Indore: Traders seek week’s time to solve parking woes

Indore: Traders of Sapna Sangeeta Road have been given a week’s time to remove encroachment from road, including parking of vehicles, to enable smooth traffic flow.

ASP (traffic) Pradeep Singh Chauhan, DSP Sunil Sharma held a meeting with traders, shopkeepers and old-vehicle dealers of Sapna Sangeeta Road at MTH Compound. The meeting was called following DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra’s order of resolving traffic bottlenecks in the city.

ASP Chauhan ordered dealers to remove wrongly-parked vehicles and display items kept on roadside. This often leads to traffic snarls in the area. The officials warned traders that they would start seizing wrongly parked vehicles after a week.

They also advised traders against parking vehicles on footpath and warned of strict action. Traders’ Association sought a week’s time to resolve the traffic issue.

Free Press has been repeatedly high-lighting absence of parking space and traffic bottlenecks plaguing the city and trying to bring it to the notice of police officials.