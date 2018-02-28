Indore: Township proves water smart

Indore: With rising temperature and more evaporation of water, people are gearing up for the forthcoming summers and making efforts to address the water limitations in various parts of the city before it is too late. While most homeowners are simply reducing their water expenses and ensuring recharge of water, with the scale going up to management of a mini-town in townships, various societies have been following different ways to manage the looming water crisis. Having planned water management beforehand, Sun City township at Mahalaxmi Nagar is however all prepared for the summers.

Talking about the water management in the township, resident Anjana Mishra said “When we bought our house in the township, one of the most impressive features was its management and concern for environment.” She informed that almost every house here maintains some green cover and conserves water. “Almost every house in our society has a proper water harvesting system that ensures that we are not wasting water,” another resident Rashmi Gulati said. She elaborated that water harvesting systems were already inbuilt during construction of the houses.

Showing their harvesting system, homemaker Rajni Sood along with her grandson Yashodhan Sood, talked about convenience of having inbuilt harvesting system. “Our pipelines are underground and built in walls, so they do not affect aesthetic value while ensuring that pipes are protected as well,” Rajni said. They have never faced water woes because of well developed recharging system, she claimed.

Talking about other households, Yashodhan said “We have lived here for about a decade now and none of my friends in the township ever complained about water management.” He added that some houses do not even have tube wells. “Even Narmada line is often enough, but during summers most of us need tube wells as back-up and it must be recharged to keep it alive,” he added.

What They Say…

We are growing our cities with townships in them, but every growth pays a price. We are trying to reduce damage to our environment in every possible way. Our garden has pits for collecting water. We ensure that people are aware about importance of recharging water. With even proper pits in garden area and green lanes, we are able to manage general water demand of the society

-Anil Upadhyay, President of Sun City township

Water harvesting is a natural way to ensure that we are not wasting water, which is an important source for our survival. We are happy to have most people who already design their houses with proper water recharge system. We try to explain about the system to those who are new. Recharging water and conserving environment is our prime responsibility because nature gives us everything

-JP Saxena, Vice president of Sun City township