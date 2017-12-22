Indore: Top brass brainstorms on suggestions, mulling changes in GST law to cut complexity

Indore: Commissioners of State Goods and Service Tax department of five states, including MP, are examining suggestions to make necessary changes in GST laws to make it further easier and traders friendly. Among several other crucial suggestions, the committee is also considering

to expand the limit of Rs 1.5 crore allowing traders to deposit GST monthly but file returns quarterly. Against the backdrop of certain problems being faced by stakeholders of GST since its launch in July 1 this year, the GST council had constituted a group of state finance minister to suggest ways to make the new indirect tax regime friendlier.

Aimed at examining the feasibility of the suggestions presented by the group of finance ministers, the council had also constituted a group of SGST commissioners of five states, consisting Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Punjab and five high ranking officers of the finance ministry, which had a three-day meeting of the SGST commissioners in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting was the third such one of the committee which concluded on Friday. From Madhya Pradesh, SGST commissioner Raghvendra Singh participated in the meeting as a member of the committee.

Possibly, two more meetings would be held in the short future. Broadly, the committee is planning to submit its suggestion before end of January, said a high ranking official source. The marathon meeting is being organised in a very confidential manner. Traders, entrepreneurs of MSME sector and tax consultants had given as many as 60 suggestions to make the new indirect tax regime a simple one, he added.