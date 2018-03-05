Indore: Toddler dies after being hit by bike

Accident victim succumbs to injuries

Indore: A two-and-half-year-old boy, who was critically injured after being hit by a speeding bike in Khajrana area, died during treatment on Saturday night. Police have registered a case and started a search for the errant biker.

Investigating officer, SI Anand Vasuniya said that the incident occurred near Shukla Garden in Khajrana on Friday. The deceased identified as Junaid Ali, a resident of Khajrana, was on way to market with his father Sharafat Ali and uncle Sarfaraj Ali when a speeding bike coming from behind hit him injuring him severely.

The errant bike rider fled the spot soon after the accident. Junaid was later rushed to hospital but he could not be saved. Police said that the bike rider has been identified but he could not be arrested till Sunday evening.

It is said that the family members took Junaid to MY Hospital where they tried to hide the accident. The family members of the deceased were also not ready for post-mortem and wanted to take the body without post-mortem, but after the intervention of doctors and police, post-mortem was performed.

In another incident, a 50-year-old man, who was injured in an accident in Kanadiya police station area, died during treatment at MY Hospital on Saturday night. Police are investigating the case and trying to identify the deceased person.

Recklessly driven truck hit bus, 5 other vehicles

A recklessly driven truck hit a bus and five other four-wheelers one after another in Simrol area on Saturday. Police said that the incident took place near railway crossing in Choral area where a truck moving from Indore to Khandwa first hit a passenger bus and then went on to ram into loading vehicle and four other cars. According to reports, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle due to which the accident happened. Police have registered a case against the errant truck driver on the complaint of Ravindra Gir of Thikri. People in the vehicles sustained minor injuries in the accident.