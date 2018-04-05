Indore: ‘To become successful, capitalise opportunities and make it big’

Indore: Many successful people have discovered their abilities or core competencies early in life. They capitalised on opportunities that have come their way or created the opportunities or the required environment and made it big. For Col Sanders, it took a long time and persistence and at the age of 66, it all fell in place, he established Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC.

Said SD Rajkumar, corporate trainer, while addressing a session featured on legend ‘Colonel Sanders’ of KFC fame, here at IMA meeting room on Wednesday. The session was organised by Indore Management Association (IMA) under its series IMA Learning from Life of Legends.

The facilitator for the session SD Rajkumar, in his 33 years professional career, worked in a variety of roles gathering valuable experience and a holistic understanding of business. He is an experienced TBEM “Gold standard” assessor (based on the Malcolm Baldrige Award), an aerospace auditor and accomplished trainer and has worked in manufacturing, engineering, electrical, automotive and aerospace industries. He currently heads Business Excellence and Strategy in the Leather division of Tata International.

Rajkumar began the session by asking the audience to identify the celebrities that he projected. He got into a discussion about what was common among them and what was different. Col Sanders discovered his core competency at an age when most would have retired!

He went through Sanders’ childhood struggles, challenges in marriage and inability to find the right job that matched his ambitions and temperament. Rajkumar narrated some of the incidents and happenings in Sanders’ life which he conjectured led Sanders to where he ended up as the creator of a hugely popular food chain-Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC.

He explained how KFC became a global phenomenon-by incorporating local sensitivities in their menu. He went on to elaborate Col. Sanders’ recipe for success (apart from the fried chicken recipe): “I’ve only had two rules. Do all you can and do it the best you can. It’s the only way you ever get that feeling of accomplishing something.” He also used Sanders’ life story to demonstrate how our childhood struggles and failures can be stepping stones to a future beyond our wildest imagination.

Rajkumar brought in the discussion about age not being a barrier to success that experience teaches us to do the right thing. He touched upon his own life story and how he has grown to handle different professional roles with confidence and conviction. He ended the session with a general discussion on the topic, seeking views from the audience from their own experience and inspirations.