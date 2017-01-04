Indore: To be a good leader one should be a good follower

Indore: Leadership is not a noun, it’s a Verb. In today’s world everybody wants to lead directly but to be a good leader one should first become a good follower. Servant Leadership is one of the highest form of leadership in which leaders work for others like Mother Teresa, Vivekananda and Gandhiji, said Sant Saran Mantri, Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) at Indore while addressing a workshop organised by IMA on Tuesday.

Talking about servant leadership he said IT is one who is willing to share power with others so that they feel empowered. This is, they become freer, more autonomous, more capable, and therefore more powerful. Mantri suggests 5 levels of Leadership:

LEVEL 1 — POSITION

The lowest level of leadership or entry level. It’s the only level that requires no ability or effort to achieve. After all, anyone can be appointed to a position! While nothing is wrong with having a leadership position, everything is wrong with relying only on that position to get people to follow. That’s because it only works if you have leverage (such as job security or a paycheck) over your followers. At Level 1, people only follow if they believe that they have to.

LEVEL 2 — PERMISSION

Level 2 is based on relationship. At this level, people choose to follow because they want to. In other words, they give the leader Permission to lead them. To grow at this level, leaders work on getting to know their people and connecting with them. You can’t lead without people, which means you need to learn to like people if you want to lead well!

LEVEL 3 — PRODUCTION

The best leaders know how to motivate their people to GTD- get things done! And getting things done is what Level 3 is all about. On this level, leaders who produce results build their influence and credibility. People still follow because they want to, but they do it because of more than the relationship. People follow Level 3 leaders because of their track record. The Production level is where leaders can become change agents.

LEVEL 4 — PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT

This level can be summed up in one word: reproduction. Your goal at this level is to identify and develop as many leaders as you can by investing in them and helping them grow.

LEVEL 5 — PINNACLE

The highest level of leadership is also the most challenging to attain. It requires longevity as well as intentionality. You simply can’t reach Level 5 unless you are willing to invest your life into the lives of others for the long haul. But if you stick with it, if you continually focus on both growing yourself at every level, and developing leaders who are willing and able to develop other leaders, you may find yourself at the Pinnacle.