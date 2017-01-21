Indore: Tigress T-1 found dead in Shahdol

Shahdol: The body of a tigress named T-1 with an injury on eyes and burn marks on the tail was found in an area about 125 kilometre from Shahdol district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh. “We have found the body of the tigress T-1 in the border area of Sanjay Gandhi National Park Sidhi and North Forest Division of Shahdol district,” chief conservator of forest, Shahdol range, Prashant Kumar Jadhav informed on Friday.

He said that the information about the body was received late Thursday. “We got the information about the body of a tigress on Thursday night. The officials of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and other officials rushed there immediately,” he said. The official said the body of the tigress was found in the revenue area near Banas river and Sarwahi village.

“The spot where the body was found does not belong to the forest department,” he said, adding that there were injury marks on the eyes and burn marks on the tail. “It is suspected that the tigress was killed either in a territorial clash with other animals or by electrocution,” he said. “The tigress was about 10 to 15 years old. The autopsy was conducted on Friday,” Jadhav added.