Indore: Three killed as dumper runs over two cars

INDORE: A speeding dumper truck crashed into two cars parked on the roadside, killing three persons on the spot.

All three were residents of Manavar. They were returning home after finishing their work in the city when the tragedy struck. According to the police, the accident occurred at Mhow Fata on Manpur Road around 11:45 pm. A group of persons had come to the city in two cars for some work and after finishing their work they were returning home when they stopped on the roadside for a break. As the men chatted and stretched their legs, a speeding out of control dumper truck ran over their cars. The cars were badly mangled leaving Sushil Khatod, Yeshwant Bhilala and Mahendra all residents of Manawar dead. TI Manpur Rajesh Modi reached the spot, extricated the bodies from mangled remains with the help of villagers and then sent them for autopsy to the city. A case was registered against the truck driver.

Youth attacked by in-laws and wife

A youth residing in Khajrana was visited by his first wife on Sunday night which angered his second wife and brother-in-laws so much they fell upon him with sharp-edged weapons and injured him.

The first wife also received sound thrashing during the ruckus. According to the police, the youth was identified as Fareed (36) a resident of Rajunagar. Fareed told the police that he recently married one Rubina after being estranged from his first wife Kulsum Bi. On Sunday his first wife had come over to discuss something when Rubina in a fit of rage summoned her brothers and together they attacked Fareed and Kulsum Bi with sharp-edged weapons inflicting serious injuries. The two have been admitted to hospital while the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Dead man comes alive

A man thought to be dead was brought to the hospital where he came to life, taking everyone by surprise. According to the police, the man was identified as Anil (30) a resident of Sanawad. Anil was brought to MY Hospital and the men who brought him there told the doctors he was probably dead. However, the doctors found him to be unconscious and began treating him. Anil is a bus driver and on Monday he was scheduled to take the bus to Khargone. After leaving Sarwate bus stand, he reached Navlakha where a speeding truck hit the bus on the driver’s side. Anil fell unconscious due to the impact but his colleagues thought he was dead.

Accident

Two cars collided each other on Dhar Road, leaving one person dead and three others critically injured. According to Yogendra Singh Tomar, TI, Chandan Nagar police the accident occurred on Dhar Road on Sunday night. A Maruti Van going towards airport was rammed by a sports car coming in from opposite direction. Sanjay Upadhaya (49) and four others in the van were injured in the accident.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where Sanjay succumbed to his injuries. Sanjay Upadhaya practiced law in Registry office. He used to live near the Collectorate but has now shifted to Treasure Township in Bijalpur. Sanjay and his brother had gone to Betma in respect of a registry and were returning to the city when the tragedy struck.

In another accident, a family going on a motorcycle was hit by a car resulting in injuries to them. They have been admitted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment now. According to the police, the injured have been identified as Madan (35), Kavita (30), Rishubh (7) and Anushka (6) all residents of Bicholi Mardana. The accident occurred at Pipaliyahana Square on Sunday.

Man sets himself on fire

A woman tried to reason with her drunkard husband but instead of heeding to her advice, the man poured kerosene over himself and set himself on fire. The man, identified as Vijay (30), has been admitted to the burn unit of MY Hospital. Vijay works as mason and blows his earnings on liquor. He also borrows money from others to quench his thirst and therefore the family’s financial condition is poor.