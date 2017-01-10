Indore: Three including ex-nagar panchayat chief killed in mishap

Mhow: A speeding dumper ran over two stationary cars on the roadside, killing three persons on the spot. All three were residents of Manavar. They were returning home after finishing their work in the town when the tragedy struck.

According to the police, the accident occurred at Mhow Fata on Manpur Road at around 11:45 pm. A group of people had come to town in two cars for some work and after finishing their work they were returning home when they stopped on the roadside for a break.

As the men chatted and stretched their legs, an out of control dumper ran over their cars. The cars were badly mangled, leaving Sushil Khatod, Yeshwant Bhilala and former Manawar nagar panchayat chief Mahendra Naulakha, dead.

TI Manpur Rajesh Modi reached the spot, extricated the bodies from the mangled remains with the help of villagers and then sent them for autopsy. A case was registered against the truck driver.