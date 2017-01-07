Indore: Three held with stolen scooters

Indore: Police have arrested three persons in connection with two-wheeler thefts and recovered six stolen two-wheelers from them.

According to the police, a tip off was received that three men were trying to sell scooters at Deepmala Square whereupon a police team was sent to investigate.

The team cordoned off the area and arrested Ramesh, a resident of Shivkanth Colony, Nitesh, a resident of Shanti Nagar and Aman alias Ammu, a resident of Sai Suman Nagar and seized a Maestro and Activa scooter from their possession.

The accused were brought to the police station where they admitted to stealing the vehicles from Shivkanth Nagar.

Later based on the information provided by the accused, the police also recovered four more two-wheelers stashed at various places.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC and are being questioned further.