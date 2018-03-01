Indore: Three held with 690 Alprazolam tablets

Indore: Three persons, including a minor, were arrested on Wednesday while waiting for a customer to deliver sedatives. Around 690 pills were seized from them.

ASP Prashant Choubey said that following a tip off a police team reached Road Number 11 in Nanda Nagar and found the accused waiting. After cordoning off the area, the team arrested the trio and seized Alprazolam tablets. The arrested persons were identified as Sarthak alias Datta Sharma of Sudama Nagar, Mayank Pal of Gumashta Nagar and their minor accomplice.

The police recovered 255 pills of Alprazolam from Sarthak, 375 pills from Mayank and 60 pills from the minor accomplice. The trio failed to produce any bill or license for such a large number of pills. Their mobile phones, cash and bike were seized by the police. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

Mukesh has a criminal past. In 2014, the police had arrested Mayank in connection with a robbery case in Chandan Nagar. He was again arrested in connection with an assault case in Dwarkapuri in 2017. Sarthak too is an accused in murder attempt case of Bhanwarkuan. The accused are being questioned about the identity of the buyer of the pills.