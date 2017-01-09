Indore: Three held for thefts in Sarthak Complex

Indore: Central Kotwali police arrested three persons in connection with thefts that occurred in shops located in Sarthak Complex, Maharani Road on January 5.

According to the police, a case was registered on the complaint from Naveen Jain, one of the shop owners and started investigation. Following the leads, police arrested Aakash alias Golu Suryavanshi (21) a resident of North Toda, Ravi Yadav (20) a resident of New Gouri Nagar and Shubham Kumayon (19) a resident of Radha Govind Ka Bagicha.

Police also recovered 20 silver coins, a dozen bundles of currency notes of Rs 5, 10, 20 and 50 totaling to Rs 28000 along with a Yamaha motorcycle used in the theft.

During the questioning the accused admitted to several thefts such as one in Ranipura on November 8, 2015, in Daulatganj on February 25, 2016, in Maharani Road on June 18, 2016 and in Jail Road on June 20, 2016 and they are being questioned further.