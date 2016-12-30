Indore: Thousands pay rich tributes to ex-CM Patwa

Kukdeshwar (Neemuch): Thousands of people including various leading political personalities like senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Union ministers Uma Bharati, Narendra Singh Tomar, state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, ex-CM Kailash Joshi and others paid rich tributes to ex-CM of Madhya Pradesh and veteran BJP leader Sunderlal Patwa.

Patwa passed away in Bhopal on Wednesday morning following a cardiac arrest. His body was brought to Manasa by an air-ambulance and kept for some time at Patwa School, Manasa from where it was taken to Kukdeshwar. Thousands of people from across the region reached Manasa to pay tributes to the departed leader.

His last rites were performed at 2 pm with state honours. Condoling the death, the dignitaries said the BJP had lost the party’s senior most active leader and one of its founders. At the last rites, chants of ‘Patwaji amar rahein..’ by the crowd, filled the air.