Indore: Thousands of school children turn up for The Free Press Journal painting contest

Indore: A day of fun, laughter, inspiration and talent was re-created when little stars painted their imaginations at the annual painting competition, organised jointly by The Free Press Journal and DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd, here in The Free Press Journal premises on Sunday.

With world as canvas, around 4,000 schoolchildren arrived at the venue as early as 9:30 am carrying variety of colours, crayons, pencils and brushes to paint a new view of the world at the extravaganza. Their motive was to paint their inspiring ideas about development of the city with perfection.

The competition was organised for students of Class I to XII. It was held in three categories: Group A for Class I to III, Group B for Class IV to VII and Group C for Class VIII to XII students.

Group A participants were supposed to fill colours on a car sketch. Group B students were asked to choose theme of the painting from ‘Traffic in Indore city, ‘My Favourite Comic Character’ and ‘My Dream’.

Senior students in Group C were supposed to choose the topic from ‘Impact of Demonetisation’, ‘Clean Indore Green Indore’ and ‘Metro in Indore’.

Participants gave a preview of art in future, which looks brighter, articulate and stunningly impressive. They portrayed a new picture of what our city can look like in the coming. The proficient use of colour and design was commendable.

Initially, it was decided that best three paintings were chosen and awarded prizes in each group. Besides winners in each category, 10 consolation prizes were also given.

Students were entertained with fun filled engaging games throughout the competition. A participant Molika Joshi in class sixth said, “It is a wonderful experience here, it is a chance to showcase my talents among all the talented students of Indore.” She viewed her dream city developing sustainably. “I have buildings, metro and all other facilities in the city with green background,” she added.

Students appreciated the themes as they could connect them in real life. Participant Nishit Dani from class seventh said: “The theme of traffic in the city is apt for painting as it is a devil that we can see, but are not doing much about.” He drew a comparative view of traffic in the city with and without rules.

Participants await this wonderful event, as they urged Free Press to conduct more such events. Participant Darshan Challani from class fourth said, “This is only event where we can come together irrespective of our schools.” He drew his favourite comic character Jake.

Among the senior students in group C, ‘Clean Indore Green Indore’ was the most popular theme. Talking about her painting, Yashasvini Joshi from class eight said, “I think we have seen positive changes in the city, but people need more encouragement.” She felt that media has encouraged and helped in bringing awareness about cleanliness in the city.

Inspired by demonetisation, Deepankar Kumar Singh from class ninth quoted, “India is powered by IT industries and hence, it can further bring innovative software for e-payments to boost plastic money.”

Students enjoyed each other’s company and made new friends. They connected to likeminded individuals at the event. The fun seemed to never end at the painting fest, as the fun continued with quizzes and dancing after the competition. Anchor Rana Jyoti engaged the participants in fun game of statue where children froze as the song was paused.

Impressed by imagination of children, judges felt that artistic future of the city is safe. Sharing her opinion, Subha Vaidya said, “I loved how children did not care about outlines and decided to break all the rules.” She elaborated that some children used colours according to their choice.

Judging the competition, Mansha Kshitiz said, “We can always learn from children’s art.”

Talking about children in younger age groups, Ismail Lehri said, “These rebellious kids make great artists, of course the ones neatly colouring win competitions for now.” He explained that freedom to think makes a good artist.

Sharing his view, Rajeev Vaingankar said, “I feel middle-aged children that are group B is most creative group.” Agreeing with him, Shankar Shinde said that using bright colours and combining them without inhibition makes them great artists.

Discussing the art, Narayan Patidar said, “Most kids choose ‘Swacchita Abhiyan’ which means they are influenced by the drive.” He added that it is easier for children to draw what they have experienced.

Talking about creativity of children, Pradeep Kori said, “Younger students in group C, that is children in eight and ninth classes have performed better than older children.” He explained that due to overburden and other engagements most children move away from creativity.

Quoting his experience, Pradeep Karnik said, “In the last ten years, I have seen that all kids are creative and they are always same.” He explained that people lose creativity with time, because their priorities change.

Talking about the competition, Sandip Rashankar said, “Kids are promising, which ensures that artistic future is safe.” Elaborating on use, Praveen Rawat explained that simplicity and clear designs form best paintings.

The sponsors

The competition was sponsored by DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd. Canara Bank, Narmada Jhabua Gramin Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Vidyasagar School, Balaji Detective & Security Services Pvt Ltd and 92.7 big fm were co-sponsors. Gifts were given by Gagan Leather House, Tata International, Crystal Drops, Rajdeepak Showroom and Systematix Technologies Pvt Ltd. MANKIYATRA.COM was travel partner, IT partner was DHL and Aakash Namkeen was food partner. Oriental University and Brainmaster’s classes were knowledge partners.

What They Say…

“It was fun for my daughter Tiana to meet new kids and colour the car. She is really excited. The cultural programme was nice entertainment. Tiana loved the competition and would definitely come again next year.”

Homemaker Kamna Jain with her daughter Tiana

“It is important for kids to participate in such open competitions for learning and growing their skills. My daughter Ashwika enjoyed the day and it is the best way to start Sunday. Artists need such platforms to showcase their talent.”

Artist Sapna Shrivastava with her daughter Ashwika

“We are sisters and all of us love to paint. Neha is in class tenth and she participated in the competition. The topics were great, but she could have done better by adding people in her painting.”

Bhawna, Neha and Neelima Bhatkare

“We had a lot of fun at the competition. We want to attend more such events where we can show our drawings. It was awesome. The topics were interesting as we knew about these issues.”

Sumit and Sanket Bhatia