Indore: This young lecturer celebrates success in life by helping poor children

Indore: Taking his family tradition of uplifting special children, 37-year-old lecturer Arun Saxena started contributing to child welfare in his small ways of donating clothes, blankets, shoes and money whenever he gets an opportunity. Bringing change in the life of two-year-old Tapu Singh, the family paid for his treatment.

Discussing the story of how he came across the idea of helping Tapu, Saxena said, “My father, 76-year-old retired assistant commissioner of MP excise, VP Saxena had been working for social welfare through various organisations.” VP came across Narayan Sewa Sansthan, Udaipur that helped children suffering from polio.

“My father told me about Tapu and suggested that I should celebrate my success by paying for his treatment,” Arun said. He was celebrating successful life.

“I have a decent paying job, beautiful family and more than what a normal person has in our country,” Arun said. Sharing his blessings, Arun tries to make people’s life normal and beautiful with his small efforts.

“I sanctioned Rs 27,000 for Tapu’s treatment in 2008, which has been the best thing I ever did,” Arun said. Though he never met the kid, but he believes that Tapu’s blessings are the reason that he has been grow in his career and life. “Good deeds always come back in bigger packages and most of the time, it is unexpected,” Arun said. Sharing an incident, 30-year-old homemaker Priyanka Saxena talked about how she fell in love with Arun.

“Soon after we got married, our family had planned a picnic,” Priyanka said. On their way, Arun noticed a teenage boy working by the road side.

“The boy did not have footwear, I was amazed to my husband stopping the car and giving away his new shoes to the boy,” Priyanka said. His selfless act of service impressed his wife and won her heart.

Talking about the reason for his deep interest in social work, Arun said, “My father was born and brought up in an average family.” His father had to struggle for finances for completing his education.

“My grandfather was a teacher and it was a fixed income which was not enough for feeding and educating children at that time,” he said. Deciding to help other children in short of finances, VP had been helping children with small amount of finance and kinds all his life.

“I learned from father’s struggle and wanted to help children so that they do not struggle so much,” Arun concluded.