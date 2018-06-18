Indore: Thieves decamp with valuables worth Rs. 5 lakh from locked house

Indore: Thieves targeted a house in Aerodrome area and took away cash and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there on Sunday. The incident occurred when the family members were attending a ring ceremony in a city hotel.

The accused targeted house of Rakesh Shrivastav in Satguru Paradise Colony. Shrivastav is a retired government officer. His family members were attending the ring ceremony of his daughter in the hotel. A relative Kumud Badjatya said that the family members of Shrivastava had left the house on Saturday evening and they returned home around 2 pm on Sunday when they discovered the theft.

They found the door lock broken and households were in disarray. They immediately informed the police.

The accused decamped with gold jewelry of 140 grams, silver jewelry, Rs 80000 cash and other goods worth Rs 5 lakh from there. The police are examining the CCTVs installed around the spot to identify the thieves. Aerodrome police have registered a case and started investigation.

In another incident, thieves struck house of Rakesh Sakrey in Nipania under Lasudiya police station and decamped with cash and two two-wheelers from there, on Saturday. Rakesh stated in his complaint that he had gone out for some work and that is when the thieves targeted his house and decamped with two vehicles and valuables.

The thieves took away one Activa scooter, one bike, laptop and a tablet.

In the third incident, thieves broke into house of Mamta Raghuvanshi and fled with jewellery and Rs 5,000 cash. In a yet another similar incident, house of Bhavesh, son of Bhagwandas Sachdev in Khatiwala Tank region was burgled where the thieves took away gold bangles, a ring and cash.

Thieves also entered house of Akash Tank in Sudama Nagar area taking benefit of an open door. Here, they fled with two mobile phones. The police are investigating into the matter and searching for the accused. The accused in all the cases are still at large.