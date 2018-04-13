Indore: Thieves decamp with jewellery, cash worth Rs 6 lakh

Indore: Thieves decamped with goods worth Rs 6 lakh from the house of HDFC Bank official at Kanadiya Road in wee hours of Thursday. The family members were out of city when thieves entered house and broke locks of seven almirahs to steal goods.

According to police, the incident took place at the house of Ashish Jain in Palash Palace Colony near Bengali Square. Jain is the state head of bank in Gujarat while his wife is a chartered accountant who was in Jabalpur for audit work when the incident took place.

His mother and son were at the house of a relative in the city. The thieves entered the house after breaking the lock of main gate. They later broke locks of two bedrooms and took away cash of Rs 35,000, jewelley totalling Rs 6 lakh.

Jain told police that he was transferred to Gujarat from Indore a year ago. He lives in Ahmadabad while other members of family stay in the city. On Sunday, they had employed a security guard Deepak Thakur before leaving house. The incident took place after he left. However, the police took him to police station for interrogation.

Jain said that thieves attempted theft at his house eight years ago when they were out of the city for some work. However, they could not succeed that time. Police patrol along main Kanadiya and Bhicholi Hapsi Road instead of patrolling in inner lanes where the incident took place. Police said that no CCTVs are installed in the street where the incident took place, so thieves took advantage and committed theft.