Indore: ‘Theatre neither a hobby nor profession, it’s a part of life’

“Theatre develops your personality; you learn to communicate with hundreds of people while working on stage, managing your body language and also, voice modulation to make effective communication skills. With these skills and specialisation, your personality shines and you seem to stand out. While doing different roles on stage, you improve your management skills,” says theatre personality Shrutika Jog Kalamkar.

Shrutika, who is a pass-out of MP School of Drama, Bhopal, has been working with Natyabharti Indore for past 15 years and is also a visiting faculty of theatre in IIM Indore. Despite having a PG degree in painting from Indore Fine Art College, Shrutika chose theatre as her profession, due to the creative and ethical values of the field.

“Theatre is neither just a hobby nor just a profession, but it’s a part of life and it teaches how to manage it properly,” she explains. Describing the importance of management in theatre, Shrutika says, “As we know theatre is a team work where you plan a script or play and coordinate with a group, you must possess excellent management skills. Management is everywhere– from backstage, costume arrangements, lights-music arrangements to crafts arrangements. And you need this management tactics practically when you work on stage rather than theory.”

“Former director of IIM, Dr S P Parashar initiated this idea of teaching theatre to students who specialise in their field of management and after his retirement, present director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan appreciates the experiment and encourages to continue it,” said Shrutika while explaining the significance of theatre.

Shrutiika’s family atmosphere too is very much influenced by art. Father Shriram Jog is an outstanding artist of paper collage, whose two exhibitions were held at Jahangir Art Gallery, Mumbai among other places. Jog, a seasoned drama artist, has been associated with the Natyabharti theatre group for last 30 years and has won many awards at national level both for his acting and direction skills. Shriram has starred in recent release ‘R Balqi’ and Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Padman’ as well.