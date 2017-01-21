Free Press Journal
Indore: The Nature Volunteers to hold bird workshop tomorrow

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 21, 2017 08:24 am
Indore: The Nature Volunteers (TNV), an environmental NGO, is organising one-day workshop on bird monitoring and documentation at Sirpur Lake and Basketball Stadium from 8 am to 10 am on January 22.

TNV secretary Dev Vasudevan shared, “The activities will include birding at Sirpur Lake, presentation on why monitoring and documentation of birds are important and introduction to e-bird and how to use it.”

Programme coordinator representing Bird Count India Ramit Singal shared, “The idea is to help understand and conserve our birdlife.”


