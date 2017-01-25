Indore: The Free Press Journal hosts live printing press demonstration

Indore: A day awaited by the class V students of New Digamber Public School (NDPS) finally arrived. 120 children visited the The Free Press Journal printing press on Tuesday. They witnessed the different procedures of printing the newspaper. Editor-in-chief Sanjeev Ratan Singh introduced students with the history of The Free Press Journal followed by details of the various editions and division of working hours. He further informed students about how stories are gathered from various sources, processed by reporters and delivered by the editing desk within a limited period of time. Students were also eager to know about different beats like nation, sports, world, entertainment and others which were explained by him. Answering a query on editing, Singh said, “Editing is a higher format of ‘precis writing’ which you exercise in school. Editing is not just about improving a copy grammatically but also involves compressing a file without losing its meaning.” Employees at the press took children through the entire process of what the press actually does. They were explained various stages of printing, the colours used, types of papers for printing and the metal plates used. Student Manmeet Kaur Gadhi with a bunch of classmates was anxious to know why this organisation is named ‘Free Press’. “Because we are free and unbiased, not governed or controlled by any influences and we write what is right,” was the answer given to them. After a comprehensive interaction with the editor, students were taken to the printing press area and shown how a newspaper is printed. The children were surprised to see the number of copies which can be printed in minutes. Each page of the newspaper is turned into a metal plate which is then put on the press for printing. The children were also shown the printing machine and its function, different types of printing stations where inventory was stored and the DTP machine. It was an amazing experience as all the students understood the concept of printing press in depth. All the students and teachers thoroughly enjoyed this educational field trip.

WHAT STUDENTS SAY…

“I was very eager to visit this place and understand the process of making the content better. Now that I know more, I will start reading an English newspaper to improve my vocabulary.”

Ojas Nagar, 10, V E

“By reading newspaper I get to know about all the latest news and happenings in the world which upgrades my news sense.”

Ange Neema, 10,V E

“I used to wonder how the newspaper is published and after coming here I could see a live demonstration of printing which now gives me a better understanding of the process.”

Divyank Salgiva, 11,V E

“This is very different from our classroom studies and I am very excited to know about the steps involved in publishing a newspaper.”

Suvidhi Garg, 11,V H

WHAT TEACHERS SAY…

“Our students are here as a part of curriculum activity and to cure their curiosity about how news reaches its readers.”

Richa Sharma, EVS teacher

“Students are highly into digital media these days,so we are here to give them an exposure to the print media and make them inculcate reading habit which is very important.”

Neerja Dixit, EVS teacher

“We are here to understand the dynamics of printing, editing and publishing the newspaper which is a practical experience for our students as well.”

Temini Tiwari, Hindi teacher

“It is amazing to understand how news is selected, processed and delivered effectively.”

Charmaine Saunders, EVS teacher

“It was very enriching experience for me and my students.We have discovered the potential of our student even more over here as they were asking questions new to us.”

Hema Manchanda, English teacher

“This is a good platform for students as well as teachers where we got to know about the printing process.”

Rakhi Khandelwal, Maths teacher