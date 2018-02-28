Indore: Thanks to college, BBA results withheld for two years

Indore: In a shocking revelation, BBA final semester students of International Learning Institute told Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya that their results are withheld for past two years as their college did not send internal marks to the university. Taken aback by the information, the university decided to issue notice to the college because of which many students are facing bleak future.

A group of BBA final semester students reached the university Jan Sunwai on Tuesday and informed acting vice chancellor Anil Kumar that they had taken exams in June 2016 and have been waiting for results since then. They informed the varsity that they enquired reason for delay in results only to know that their results have been withheld as their internal marks were not sent by their college.

The students informed Kumar that they had requested from their college many time to send their internal marks but to no avail. They requested from Kumar to direct the college to send their internal marks. Surprised by the revelation, the acting VC said that they would send a notice to the college asking as to why it did not send marks of the BBA students on time.

He also informed the students that college are supposed to submit internal marks one month ahead of written exams. He stated that even if the college now sends their internal marks the same won’t be accepted by the university. BA-LLB and LLB students who had alleged poor marking in exams and staged protest also had come to Jan Sunwai to know the results of sample review of their answer books. They were informed that no variation in main results and sample review results was found.