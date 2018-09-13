Indore: Temporary ponds to be set up for immersion of Ganesha idols

In a bid to prevent water bodies from getting polluted, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has chalked out an eco friendly plan for immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idols. “We have decided to set up temporary kunds (small, artificial ponds) across the city for immersion of idols,” said IMC water works incharge Balram Verma. The civic body has planned to set up ponds at 100 places in city including IMC head office, zonal offices, Krishnapura Chhatri, major road crossings and big colonies.

The IMC would bring water for ponds from famous rivers including Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, Kali Sindh and Gambhir. “We have selected 11 rivers from where water will be brought to city for immersion of Ganesha idols,” Verma said. After immersion of idols, civic body will collect idols for mass immersion at Jawahar Tekadi. The IMC is also going to make arrangements for symbolic immersion on banks of every lake around city.

“Symbolic immersion of Ganesh idols can be made at Yeshwant Sagar, Sirpur lake, Bilwali lake and Limbodi lake,” said Verma. Civic body has also urged people to take off all the decorative items, garlands, plastic matter, cloths and other puja goods from the idols before immersion. “Puja goods, plastics and food items will be immersed separately in an eco-friendly way,” Verma said.