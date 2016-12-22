Indore: Tech and time essential for success of start-up

Indore: Catering to food lovers in the city, Oye 24 provides home delivery food service 24 hours. It has seen steep growth among youngsters, migrants and food lovers. Oye has earned a name as it donates leftovers food items to underprivileged.

Sharing how he came across the idea, founder member 25-year-old Mishal Jain said, “I was having dinner with my family and friends, when we all started cribbing about food.” Jain shared that everyone wanted to have different cuisines and avoid home-cooked food that day.

In order to put the idea into actions, Jain discussed the idea with his uncles. “My maternal uncles, Ritesh Chhajed, Manish Chhajed and Rahul Badhera are established businessmen, who felt the idea can bring good business,” Jain said.

Sharing their start-up review of the year, Mishal Jain talked about demonetisations, lessons learned and further plans.

Business growth and effect of note ban

Business has been good. We have grown more than 10 times in 2016.

Demonetisation did impact on Oye24’s business, not in terms of volume of orders or revenue but in terms of ordering pattern. There was 100% increase in online payments. Orders from website increased.

Though there was a huge downfall in orders and revenue for initial couple of days, after that the order count slowly revived.

Almost every business is affected because of demonetisation. Those who were taking orders through online payments are doing well.

The best way to counter lack of cash would be to switch to online payment mode.

Learning value of time and technology

We gained a lot of experience and saw many ups and downs. The most important thing for any business is time. Thing we learnt is you can’t afford to lose a single second. Time is far more valuable than money. Technology also plays an important role you have to constantly keep upgrading in order to grow.

In 2016 we saw a growth of 1000%, we hope to do better in 2017. We target to expand in three different cities by the end of 2017.