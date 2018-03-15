Indore: Teachers to lose job for poor evaluation of answer books

Indore: Taking serious note of repeated cases of poor evaluation of answer books, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to recommend termination of teachers found to be scrutinising answer scripts causally.

“It has been noticed time and again that some teachers evaluate answer scripts poorly even when they are well aware of the fact that their act could ruin career of students,” vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said adding, “We have decided to take tough action such teachers.”

The university would take an explanation in writing from the teacher if charges of poor evaluation of answer books against him were true. “We will forgo one mistake and spare him on mere a warning. But if the incident is repeated, the name of errant teacher would be recommended for termination,” Dhakad said.

In case of private college teacher, the university would direct the college administration to sack the teacher whereas recommendation for withholding two increments would be made to department of higher education if a government teacher was found to be negligent in evaluation work.

“We are not going to be lenient on teachers playing with career of students anymore,” Dhakad said. So far, the university have identified three such teachers who had been made to give an apology in writing.

Previously, the tradition was for blacklisting of the teacher found to be scrutinizing answer books poorly. But this tradition failed to check increasing case of poor evaluation due to which the university came with new norm of taking tougher action against negligent examiner.

Colleges asked to install CCTV cameras

Ahead of annual exams, the VC directed colleges to install CCTV cameras in their examination halls. “Only those colleges will be made exam centres which would have CCTV cameras in the exam halls,” Dhakad told in a meeting of principals on Wednesday.

The meeting was called to discussion preparation for upcoming annual exams. Recently, Department of Higher Education has directed universities to ensure that exams are conducted only under CCTV camera surveillance in view of which the DAVV issued directives for the colleges.