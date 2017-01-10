Indore: Teacher thrashed, nabbed for confining girl at home

Mandleshwar: A teacher, accused of forcibly confining a 7-year-old girl in his home, was arrested, produced before the local court and then sent to jail.

49-year-old Sukhdev Pandey, who was thrashed by people, before he was taken away by the police is allegedly a drunkard and had been arrested in 2007 and sent to jail on the charge of molesting a girl then. According to people living in the vicinity the girl had landed up at the teacher’s home. His wife, along with her children, had gone to her parent’s home. Some people had seen the girl going into his home and they called her relatives. The accused teacher, currently teaching in government primary school, Jalud, was posted earlier at government girls school in Mandleshwar and had been suspended three months ago for remaining absent by Indore divisional commissioner.