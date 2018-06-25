Indore: Tantric rapes two women to cure headache, arrested

Indore: A 65-year-old tantric was arrested on Sunday for raping two women in the name of exorcising evil in Lasudiya. He was also booked for duping a man of his SUV. Lasudiya police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that 53-year-old woman from Vrandavan Colony lodged a complaint on Friday night accusing Karnal Singh alias Trilokinath of Mahalaxmi Nagar of rape.

She told the cops that Singh claimed to be a tantric. The victim said that she and her husband became his followers after he cured her of some ailment. In the complaint, the victim said that she suffered regular headache and contacted the accused once again. The accused told her that he would have to perform some witchcraft to rid her of her ailment. Later, he offered her some sedative-laced eatable.

As she started losing consciousness, the accused started touching her private parts. When she objected, Singh’s son Chhutki Nath alias Deepak asked her to do as directed by the accused. Later, Singh raped her. When she gained consciousness, Deepak warned her against reporting the incident and threatened to make photographs and video of the act viral.

The police booked the accused under sections 376 (2) (N), 384, 506, 34, 109 of the IPC. A police team looking for him was tipped off about his presence in Sarvate. The team cordoned off the area and arrested Singh. A search is on for his son Chhutki Nath.

TI Soni said that another woman (38) too has accused Singh of sexual harassment in the name of curing ailment in January 2017. In her complaint, the second victim said that she had kept quiet due to the threat of making her pictures viral. She lodged a complaint, after being informed about his arrest.

A SUV was recovered from the accused. The vehicle belongs to Nilesh Gupta of Chandralok Colony. On April 20, Nilesh had lodged a complaint stating that he had given his SUV to Singh for personal use two years back. The accused used it to visit Simhastha in Ujjain. When he asked his vehicle back, the accused refused. Since then the police were searching for the accused.