Indore: Take Home Ration Scheme

Bhopal: Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday permitted state government to issue short term tender to continue supply of take home ration. However, the court has prohibited three joint venture partners of MP State Agro Industrial Development Corporation from participating in the tender process.

Relief to the government was given by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and justice Vijay Shukla on a review petition filed by the government and also, other petitions previously heard at Indore bench.

“The court allowed the state government to issue short term tender to continue the supply of take home ration, however, it has prohibited three joint venture partners of MP State Agro from participating in the tender process,” said deputy advocate general PS Yadav.

The state Cabinet on Tuesday had taken the decision to float short term tender after taking permission from the court and subsequently, sought the court’s nod which was granted to it.

The principal bench also vacated the interim orders passed by division bench at Indore presided over by justice PK Jaiswal. The matter is now fixed for further hearing on March 27.

Appearing for the state, advocate general Purushaindra Kaurav apprised the court that the Cabinet had already decided to set up its own plants at seven locations in the state to avoid involvement of private player in supplying the Take Home Ration.

Notably, one bench of HC at Indore had earlier rejected a petition by the government which prayed the court to allow MP State Agro and others supply the Take Home Ration, and also, issued contempt notices to chief secretary, a principal sectary and two others for not complying with the court order dated September 13, 2017.

However, on Tuesday, other bench of HC at Indore stayed the government order dated March 8 through which it had discontinued supply of the ration.