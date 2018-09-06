Indore: Syedna Sahab arrives today, PM Modi will meet him on Sept 14

Indore: The 53rd Syedna of Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin will arrive here on Thursday to observe Muharram. He will also deliver Waaz from September 12 to 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is coming to the city on September 12, will meet him.

Confirming PM’s meeting with Syedna Sahab, Collector Nishant Warwade said that the state government had received schedule of the PM’s arrival though the district administration has not received the schedule. However, we have started preparations for the PM visit. In the meantime, the administrative sources said that the chief minister would come to the city next week to review preparations for the Modi’s visit.

On the other side, there is great zeal and jubilation among members of the Bohra community to welcome their Supreme Spiritual leader in the city on Thursday. From Ujjain, he will reach the venue of welcome ceremony at Sanghi Compound at Manik Bagh Road.

Besides top leaders of the community, LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Mayor Malini Gaud will also present there. After the welcome ceremony, Syedna Sahab will visit residence of Yusuf Bhai Makka, located in Sanghi Colony.