Indore: Swatnatra Jain is an inspiration for young writers

Indore: Swatantra Jain, an automobile businessman, had seen many ups and down in life and had to suppress his talent of writing due to many reasons. He learnt from his struggles and now helping budding writers and singers to display their talent.

Jain has formed an association ‘Indore Writers Association’ for the purpose and supporting as many as 21 students of age group between 18 and 30 years in improving their writing and sharpening skills.

“I had to face lot of troubles in life to get settled and had to ignore my talent due to lack of resources. Now, I am well established in my personal and professional life and I have decided to support those students who don’t have resources but talent,” Jain said.

The 43-year-old said that they have started the journey of promoting students by making a Facebook profile and a WhatsApp group but it has become a mission now as many students have joined them in the hope of getting platform to display their talent and shine.

“We are not only providing training to the students but also giving them an opportunity to publish their book. We are promoting various writers and their work of publication is under process,” he said.

Indore Writers’ Association was established just eight months ago but the automobile trader has been supporting those unknown students for many years on his own.

“I felt that in our country people do not support budding youths after getting success and fame. I know many famous writers and singers of the city who never supported a single youth for getting right platform. I had this in mind always and now I am trying to give them a separate platform so that they can support others on getting success,” he added.

Jain and his association organise various programs for the students and interested people can register themselves through his Facebook page for free.