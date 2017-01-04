Indore: Swachhta vans increase sound pollution

With the deadline coming close, Swachhta Abhiyan is in full swing in the city. One can walk into washrooms on footpath, road dividers and just about anywhere. The song ‘swacch Bharat ka irada’ has become a 24-hour free entertainer that roams on streets asking people to keep their surroundings clean. But are these efforts really paying off? Is this helping in making our city clean? Discussing the topic with residents from different localities, DEEPAK SHARMA gauges the reaction of people in Indore.

The dirtiest places in the city are government offices and hospitals so first the administration and civic body should take care of these premises. They must change the mentality of babus sitting in government offices and spitting pan masala and then they can teach people about Swachh Bharat mission

Manish Sharma, 30, Kanadia Road

How these vans belting out the song on clean India can change the minds of human being? These vans do not pick up garbage, they just play the song. People throw it around in the nearby park in my colony, but they do not have a choice either.

Richa Kukreja, 22, Sindhi Colony

What swachhta abhiyan people doing? People are still throwing waste on roads and public places instead of using dustbins. These people just collect garbage. If their only work is to collect the garbage then they can do it silently, why do they need loud speakers to increase sound pollution.

Khushboo Batham, 20, Khandwa Road

I really am looking forward to a cleaner city, but it would be great if the authorities can find an alternative for these practical problems. If they can have fix timings, people can easily come out of their houses to dispose the garbage. Rather than playing this entire cassette, a small horn can do the job.

Viha Gadge, 31, Momprenure

Even after 70 year of Independence, if we are forced to hear loud irritating songs about swachhta abhiyan, then I wonder how we are independent. How can you change the mind of people by running these kinds of high volume songs? One side, we are not allowed to blow horn in front of hospitals and another side you are only creating noise.

Yamini Upadhyay, 40, Social Worker

They are totally wasting public funds and taxes. I am against these vans, how can it be helpful to townships where people are already throwing garbage in the morning to a person collecting from every home by paying maintenance every month. Rather they do not roam in places where is it actually needed.

Satyam Shrivastava, 24, Vijay Nagar

Swachh Bharat abhiyan is total waste of time and money. First government should clean the parks and grounds where people dump garbage like the ground in front of Sai Temple Mahalaxmi Nagar and not just play songs. You cannot even cross that road without covering your nose to keep off the stench.

Sheetal Singh, 22, Mahalaxmi Nagar

I do not believe that the cleanliness drive is really working in the places where it is actually required. Municipal vans cannot change the mentality of human beings by playing songs on cleanliness. It is just increasing noise pollution. Feels like we are living in country where we are forced to bear everything with a grin.

Somesh Gupta, 20, Goyal Nagar

I used to sleep till 9 am, but now these municipal vans belting out a song on “swachh bharat ka irada kar liya humne” at a loud volume jolt you awake at 7 am. I don’t have to take care of my garbage because I live in a place where we pay maintenance for disposing then why I have to suffer this noise pollution the whole day.

Pooja Rajani, 23, Vijay Nagar