Indore: Swachh Survey team visits different areas

Indore: Field tour of Swachh Surrvekshan-2018 team continued in the city to ascertain cleanliness and sanitation situation at the ground level.

Team members inspected residential colonies, busy markets and Kabetkhedi sewerage treatment plant and took feedback from citizens on garbage management system and sanitation situation.

The team first visited Bapat Square, Bangali Square, Vijay Nagar Square and saw waste disposal arrangement there.

At Bengali Square, team members also visited vegetable market and inquired with vendors about frequency of IMC garbage pick up vehicles.

The visiting team also inspected shops in the locality to ascertain whether they are keeping two separate dustbins for dry and wet waste or not.

The team also visited Kabetkhedi sewerage plant and sought to know method of treatment.

The survey team members also visited Malhar Mall and saw garbage collection arrangement.