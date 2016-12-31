Indore: Swachh drive, 1 lakh balloons to be unleashed today

Indore: As part of its Swachh drive, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) would attempt a world record on Saturday by unleashing one lakh balloons with a call to its residents for keeping the city clean.

“From as many as 101 locations across the city, balloons would be released by legislators from the city, corporators and administrative and IMC officers at 11 am,” said Mayor Malini Gaud.

She said that the balloons would be released from all identified locations simultaneously. The Mayor along with others would unleash helium-filled balloons from Rajwada.

Gaud said that they have been working hard to make Indore as number one city across the country in cleanliness.

“To achieve that target, we have successfully implemented door-to-door garbage collection system and working on making city free from open defecation. We are also making sure that air pollution level of the city shoots down,” she said.

Around 400 vehicles are being pressed in the task of lifting garbage door-to-door and other parts of the city.

The Mayor said that the IMC has been encouraging residents to segregate bio-degradable and non-biodegradable garbage at source, so it could be processed separately.

“IMC vehicles have provision for storing garbage soaked and dry waste separately. The corporation is encouraging people to segregate waste at source,” she said.

The Mayor said that the Central government’s team would be visiting the city next month to judge it on cleanliness indicator.

“We wish to become number one city across the country in cleanliness. Citizens feedback carries crucial points in cleanliness inspection so a series of activities are being conducted in the city to sensitise people about cleanliness ahead of the inspection,” she said.

Free Press View

No doubt it would be a pleasant sight to see thousands of balloons up in the sky as IMC tries to set a world record, but other than being a spectacle it would not achieve anything. Slogans, rallies and other such efforts do whip up public support but it is hard and sincere work that will count in the long run. There is still a long way to go before neutral residents of Indore can give a thumbs up to the cleanliness drive. However, the real test would be when the civic body manages to keep the city clean after the “competition” is over.