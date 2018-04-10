Indore: SVVV signs MoU with Red Hat Academy

Indore: Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya (SVVV) recently announced that it has collaborated with Red Hat to create SVVV Red Hat Academy.

Red Hat is an open source, web deployed and managed education program that is designed to provide turnkey curriculum materials to academic institutions to start and sustain an open source and Linux curriculum program. SVVV is a state private university established with a vision to be a leader in shaping better future for mankind through quality education, training and research. Red Hat Academy turns academic institutions into centers for enterprise-ready talent by outfitting them with Red Hat training.

“We’re pleased to be associated with Red Hat Academy that will introduce industry ready courses early in the program”, said Dr Upinder Dhar, vice-chancellor, SVVV, Indore. “We shall offer BTech CSE in Enterprise Systems in association with Academy. We consider Red Hat association as a crucial step in open source development”, he added.

“We’re pleased to have SVVV join us in this growing Red Hat Academy program,” said Ken Goetz, vice president, Global Training and Certification, Red Hat. “To help students learn about Red Hat technologies and solutions and establish in-demand open source skills, we work closely with a variety of educational institutions”, Goetz added. “We look forward to continued collaboration with SVVV as an important member of Red Hat’s training and certification ecosystem”, said Shirish Pandey, APSC lead, Red Hat.