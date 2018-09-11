Indore: SVEEP Indore Facebook Page launched for assembly elections 2018

The district election office on Monday created Facebook page to educate voters about assembly elections scheduled in state this year. All the information related to election process will be posted on the page from time to time. District panchayat chief executive officer and nodal officer of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) Neha Meena said objective of creating Facebook page is to make all the voters aware about voting and make them cast their vote in elections. The desired information can be obtained by visiting https://www.facebook.com/DEOIndore.

Poll preparations

The chief electoral officer on Tuesday will review the progress achieved on resolving cases pertaining to double entry of single voter at two different polling booths. This issue is crucial as Congress party has termed them as fake voters. The chief electoral officer will conduct a review through video conference on Tuesday.

He is expected to seek details about summary revision of photo electoral rolls, double entries, action taken to correct errors, action on identical photo bearing voter cards, distribution of 100% voter identity cards, list of applications that were cancelled during second summary revision and progress in uploading it on website.

The information on SVEEP action plan and selection of SVEEP icon would also be sought. Besides, progress achieved on ways to stop distribution of illicit liquor will be discussed with state excise department while causes related to violation of Motor Vehicles Act will be discussed with transport department officials. Issues like defacing properties will also be taken up.

Nodal officers’ training

One-day training of nodal officers of media certification and monitoring committee will be organised in Bhopal on September 15. Deputy district election officer Ravish Shrivastava said training will be organised from 9.30 am at RCVP Naronha Administration and Management Academy in Bhopal.