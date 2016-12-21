Indore: Suspension revoked as students tender apology

Indore: Index Medical College and Research Centre has revoked suspension of students accused of ragging their juniors after they gave an apology in writing to the institute and the victims requesting UGC’s Anti-Ragging Helpline to close their complaint.

“Two to three MBBS students, who had been bothering their juniors for the heck of it, had been suspended after the college authorities had come to know about this.

However their suspension has been revoked after they apologised in writing and junior students withdrew their complaint,” said an officer of the college wishing anonymity.

The college had also summoned parents of accused students and told them that their wards would be expelled from the institute if they got indulged in such activities in future.

MBBS first-year students had lately lodged a complaint with the UGC’s Anti-Ragging Helpline alleging that they were regularly ragged by their senior students.

In their compliant, the victim students had said:

“Senior students force us to cut our hair short, bow down to them and they also abuse us on a daily basis. Verbal abuse is common throughout the campus and no one is doing anything about it.”

After the complaint was received, the Anti-Ragging Helpline directed dean of the college to look into the matter.

The anti-ragging committee had tracked down the victims and accused students.

Though the committee denied any ragging, some accused students were suspended for bullying their juniors by the college administration.

However, they were pardoned after they tendered apology and the victims withdrew their complaint.

Lately, the victims also requested the Helpline to close their complaint.

“The response by the Helpline was absolutely amazing and quick. The issue was taken up and sorted by the college without much ado. The seniors were warned by the college authorities and since then the ragging has completely stopped.

“We really appreciate the great work people at the Anti Ragging Helpline are doing for victims like us. We are completely satisfied by the action taken by the college anti-ragging committee.”