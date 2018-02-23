Indore: Summer yet to reach, water woes start haunting citizens

Indore: Temperature has been rising in city with each passing day, and while meteorological department has already claimed it an inception of summer, the citizens are worried about looming water scarcity, which is expected to increase in the days to come as the city witnessed comparatively less rainfall last year.

Most of the water bodies in the city are showing the sign of drying up. Only few lakes across the city have water, which will sustain for few days only, and many of them are dried up even before the inception of summer. Apart from over desilting last year, negligence of the residents and civic body is the main reason due to which the city is on the edge of water scarcity.

Like every year, concerned citizens and social workers have started the campaign to spread awareness for saving water and water bodies but have a doubt on residents’ actions who forget about the most precious thing just after rains. “People should take immediate step to save water bodies otherwise they will face water scarcity in coming summer season. We used to run ‘save water’ campaign for one or two months in summer and forget it after rains. This must change now,” water conservationist Kirti Dixit said.

Change in attitude of people and civic body is need of the hour as water bodies are drying even before the onset of summer and since last few years the monsoon is arriving late by few months, she said. Similarly, water conservationist Deepa Dubey also appealed people to wake up from deep slumber and to act for saving water bodies. “Indore was so rich in terms of water about two decades ago as it had large number of lakes, step wells, wells and other sources of water but with the development of city, we forget to keep our water bodies intact,” Dubey said.

Indore Municipal Corporation had taken various steps last year to increase the depth of lakes, water recharging, repairing leakages, giving water bodies to people for adoption and many others. “Yes, many steps were taken last year but all these should be started from now so that we will get uninterrupted water supply this year and in coming year as well,” Dixit added.

Simple steps to save water