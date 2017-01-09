Indore: Students stage chakka jam

Indore: Students of Agriculture College on Sunday staged a chakka jam in front of their institute that has been earmarked for constructing new building of the district court.

Students, alumni, environmentalists and farmers have been staging a sit-in outside the college campus since January 4 to protest against approving their campus land for setting up the district court complex. They have been demanding to approve some other land for the court complex. On Sunday, students of the college led by NSUI leader Javed Khan staged a chakka jam in front of the college entrance hitting the vehicular movement.

On learning about the jam, the police reached the spot and removed the protestors from the road. “We are not against construction of the court complex but it should not be established on the college’s land which is meant for vital agriculture research,” said Javed. He said that the government should revoke its decision of approving the college’s land for court complex. Agriculture College has 59 hectare of land of which 20 acres have been approved for the court complex.

All India Association of Agriculture Graduates, Indian Farmers Association, Farmers Union are already supporting the protest, many other organisations, including NGOs, NSUI and other unions, joined the dharna on Thursday.