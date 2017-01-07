Indore: Students should be taught democracy, leadership

Indore: Principals and representatives of Round Square Schools participated in the annual regional meet (ARM) of Round Square Schools for South Asia and Gulf region, at Emerald Heights International School on Friday.

People from Armenia, Bangladesh, Dubai, Muscat, Jordan and Nepal attended the meet. Rodrick Fraser and Racheal Westgarth came from London and Rachael spoke on the importance of community service. “Students should be taught democracy and leadership,” she said.

Rodrick is the chairman of Round Square while Rachael is the CEO of Round Square. Papri Ghosh came from Muscat and she is Principal of Indian High School Al Ghubra and also regional director of South Asia and Gulf region. In her session, she talked about involvement of students in conference. “Students can learn better by experience and examples,” she said.

Principal of Chand Vat School, Kathmandu Bhushan Guru shared the story of how they overcame earthquake.

Chief guest Lama Yeshe talked about ‘Mindfulness’. His talk consisting of professional development associated with the teaching. Discussing how the teaching community is drifting away from the noble profession, he quoted the reason as, “the stress caused by the demands of the job.”

He spoke in great details on the physical aspects of mindfulness. He very tactfully associated the relevance of mindfulness in the mental areas. Talking about drifting away of students from their parents, siblings, teachers and studies, he said the reason to be “increasing social network.”

“Mindfulness makes the students control and analyse the present situation,” Yeshe said.

After the talk the students of Emerald Heights performed a folk dance from Kerala in an articulate manner. Chairman of IC3 International career counselling Ganesh Kohli spoke for about career counselling and its importance in the present day system.

Further, the official meetings and the different presentations begin associated with the planning and the best practices followed by Round Square schools was held. Post lunch, all the delegates departed for a leisure trip to Maheshwar.

Along with the guests from the international arena, Principals and Reps from India participated in the meet.